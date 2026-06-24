/Despite Iran's denial, Trump says Tehran agreed to nuclear inspections; Rubio rejects Hormuz tolls

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would be prepared to "cancel meetings" related to technical talks with Iran if Tehran refuses to allow inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), maintaining that the United States has already secured commitments on inspection access.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Pennsylvania for a visit to the Mack Trucks facility in Lehigh County, Trump brushed aside concerns about Iran's position on nuclear inspections.

Responding to questions about whether inspectors from the UN nuclear watchdog would be allowed under a future agreement, Trump insisted that Tehran had already accepted the principle.

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"They're wrong. They're wrong. They're wrong. They know they're wrong. They told us inside, and we have it down 100 per cent for inspections. And if they were right, I'd cancel the meetings right now," Trump said.

Asked when inspections could begin, he replied: "At the appropriate time. There's no rush, but they'll be on the ground at the appropriate time."

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told reporters in Tehran that UN inspectors were not expected to visit nuclear facilities targeted by US strikes last year, rejecting remarks made a day earlier by US Vice President JD Vance.

Trump's remarks came as differences between Washington and Tehran emerged over several issues, including access for inspectors, Iran's missile programme and the future management of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Rubio rejects Iranian tolls on the Strait of Hormuz

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would oppose any attempt by Iran to impose tolls or fees on vessels using the strategic waterway.

The United States and Iran recently signed a preliminary agreement aimed at ending the conflict and completed an initial round of negotiations in Switzerland. The two sides are now engaged in a 60-day period of talks focused on sanctions relief, Tehran's nuclear activities and the future of the Strait of Hormuz.

Shipping through the waterway was severely disrupted after Iran imposed a blockade during the early stages of the war, pushing global oil prices higher. Traffic has since started recovering following the signing of the agreement.

Iran has repeatedly maintained that it will retain authority over the strait.

On Tuesday, Iran and Oman said in a joint statement that they would examine the management of the trade route and consider service charges, while reaffirming their sovereignty over the waterway.

Speaking during a visit to the United Arab Emirates, Rubio rejected the idea of any fees on vessels using the route.

"It's an international waterway. No country is allowed to charge tolls or fees on an international waterway," he said, adding that he believed "all the countries in this region would agree".

Earlier, Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the Strait of Hormuz "will never return" to the pre-war status quo, despite both sides agreeing to establish communication channels to keep the route open.