WION Global Summit 2022: Cyber war is a new war, says Barakat Alkindi

Speaking at the fifth edition of the WION Global Summit, Barakat Alkindi, digital transformation and information security specialist & former director, digital transformation, Abu Dhabi police, asserted that cyber security has always been a priority for the government.

"This was really a big asset. This asset needs to be protected from attacks through cyber crimes," Alkindi said during the session on digital warfare.

Also Read: WION Global Summit: Japan's ex-minister Yasuhide Nakayama says if Xi is smart

"There is a strong strategy for three years UAE was certified cyber residence. As anybody working in cyber security will tell you that enough is not enough."

WION Global Summit 2022: Russian invasion of Ukraine impacts all, why are peace dialogues not efficient?

"It is always a changing scenario. We are always trying to catch up with bad guys from the same tools that they're using," Barakat Alkindi added.

Alkindi said that help may be needed from third party players in order to secure the system.

"Regular wars have been there for thousands of years. The cyber war is a new war, there are no laws, no guidelines, all the countries need to work together to understand and to make the tech more peaceful as we hoped and to come out with an agreement," he said.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)