WION Global Summit: Japan's ex-minister Yasuhide Nakayama says if Xi is smart, China will not invade Taiwan

In the fifth edition of WION Global Summit, Japan’s former state minister of defenCe, Yasuhide Nakayama, said that if Chinese President Xi Jinping is smart, he will not invade Taiwan.

The Japanese ex-minister was taking part as a dialogue partner in the first session of the summit on "Waving the white flag on armed conflicts".

While raising the issue of Taiwan, the Japanese leader said that worldwide media is currently only focused on Ukraine, but what about Myanmar, and Taiwan?

“Japan, and Taiwan are very close. I hope China chooses peace,” Nakayama also said.

On the issue of Ukraine war, he said that not just Europe, even Japan faces threat from Russian activities. In fact, all the neighbours of Russia are affected by the war.

"After World War ended with Japanese surrender, the USSR invaded and occupied Japanese northern territory island. It is still under their control. They are still continuing military activity near our country," the leader said.

"The US dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. We will never forget that they bombed us but President Obama came to my country and prayed for the victims of the war and we had bombed Pearl Harbour too. It was in the past. Now, the Japan and the US are most trustable allies," Nakayama added, while highlighting the importance of reconciliation for global peace.

World leaders should come together and talk. If they want to fight, smack each other or use scissors, stone, paper and decide. But save the lives of soldiers and civilians. This is the way to get world peace, he remarked.

