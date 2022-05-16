At WION’s Global Summit, Indian ambassador to UAE Sunjay Sudhir says threats to peace are rising

Addressing WION’s 'Global Summit: Mission Peace', Indian Ambassador to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, said the threats to peace are rising in the world through bio-weapons, internet, state-sponsored terrorism, etc.

Because of challenges faced today, the importance of peace has never been more, added the diplomat.

Sudhir shared his condolences over the demise of UAE’s President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He said the Indian leaders like President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and PM Narendra Modi have shared their condolences.

World Is One News (WION) is holding 'Global Summit: Mission Peace' in Dubai on Monday. In the summit, global leaders are discussing what is the way out of the war and the conflicts taking place all across the world.

This is the fifth edition of WION's flagship summit. It has four sessions with 23 speakers from 16 countries.

Sudhir said the summit is a wonderful platform. He also stated that Dubai is the best venue to discuss this issue as peace initiatives taken by UAE like Abraham Accords, are commendable.

In recent years, Qatar, Turkey, Iran and other nations have also made peace overtures. It was unimaginable earlier, he added.

India, which is the land of Mahatma Gandhi, has also been an advocate of peace. We always want to give peace a chance and promote it through diplomacy and negotiations, Sudhir added.

Conflicts always come at a high price. Russia-Ukraine conflict has had an adverse impact on several countries, which are not even a part of it. It has led to the issue of food security and breakdown in supply chains. Several economies have also been impacted adversely. So, it is time to look for sustainable peace, he added.

