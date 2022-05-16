LIVE | WION's Global Summit 2022: World leaders converge to discuss thoughts over peace

WION Dubai Updated: May 16, 2022, 10:10 AM(IST)

World Is One News (WION) is hosting its 'Global Summit: Mission Peace' on May 16 in Dubai. Photograph: WION

highlights

World Is One News (WION) is going to host its 'Global Summit: Mission Peace' on May 16 in Dubai at 11:30 am (Indian Standard Time).

During the summit, global leaders will discuss what is the way out of the war and the conflict taking place all across the world.

The fifth edition of WION's flagship summit will have four panels with 23 speakers from 16 countries.

Those who want to participate in the event are requested to fill out a form which is available at this link —https://www.wionews.com/globalsummit/dubai-2022
 

May 16, 2022, 10:09 AM

WION Global Summit 2022 has a theme 'Mission Peace'. The summit will take place in Dubai on May 16, 2022. World leaders and authoritative voices from many fields are due to grace the event with their presence. The summit will stellar names addressing those who will be present and will put forth their opinions in order for the world to accomplish Mission Peace. Here's a look at speakers of summit.

May 16, 2022, 08:15 AM

Global Summit Venue
Monday, May 16, 2022

Venue
The Oberoi, Dubai

May 16, 2022, 08:11 AM

May 16, 2022, 08:07 AM

May 16, 2022, 07:41 AM

Welcome Note 
Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to UAE

The Speakers
Abdulla Shahid, President, United Nations General Assembly

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Former President, Iran

Sudhir Chaudhary, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, WION

Palki Sharma Upadhyay, Managing Editor, WION

Jane Holl Lute, Former Deputy Secretary, Department Of Homeland Security, US

Yasuhide Nakayama, Former State Minister Of Defense, Japan

Marko Mihkelson, Chairman, Foreign Affairs Committee, Parliament Of Estonia

Shahmahmood Miakhel, Former Governor, Nangarhar, Afghanistan

Dmytro Senik, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine

Fawzia Koofi, First woman Deputy speaker of Afghan parliament, Peace Negotiator and Noble Prize Favorite 2020

Dr. Vladzimir Astapenka, Deputy Head of the National Anti-Crisis Management of Belarus, Former Minister

Mitsuaki Kojima, Former Envoy, Japan

Pat Breen, Former Minister For Trade And Business, Ireland

Simon Lacey, Senior Lecturer, School of Economics and Public Policy, The University of Adelaide & Former Vice President, Huawei Technologies

Nabil Fahmy, Former Minister For Foreign Affairs, Egypt

Waseqa Ayesha Khan, Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Bangladesh

Richie Santosdiaz, Senior strategic advisor for Emirati-owned The Corporate Group

Kostiantyn Koshelenko, Deputy Minister Of Social Policy, Ukraine

Supa Mandiwanzira, Former Minister Of ICT, Postal & Cyber Security, Zimbabwe

Barakat Alkindi, Digital Transformation & Information Security Specialist & Former Director, Digital Transformation, Abu Dhabi Police

William Brown, Director, Crisis and Resilience Consulting, Middle East, Control Risks

May 16, 2022, 07:24 AM

May 16, 2022, 07:23 AM

May 16, 2022, 07:15 AM

Session 4:

Digital Warfare: Securing the World Wide Web

Dialogue Partners:

  • Pat Breen, Ex-Minister for Trade and Business Ireland
  • Simon Lacey, Senior Lecturer, School of Economics and Public Policy, The University of Adelaide & Former Vice President, Huawei Technologies
  • Nabil Fahmy, Former Minister for Foreign Affairs, Egypt
  • Waseqa Ayesha Khan, Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Bangladesh
  • Richie Santosdiaz, Senior strategic advisor for Emirati-owned The Corporate Group

May 16, 2022, 07:14 AM

Session 3:

Trade Wars: No Long-Term Winners

Dialogue Partners:

  • Kostiantyn Koshelenko, Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Ukraine
  • Supa Mandiwanzira, Former Minister of ICT, Postal & Cyber Security, Zimbabwe
  • Barakat Alkindi, Digital Transformation & Information Security Specialist & Former Director, Digital Transformation, Abu Dhabi Police
  • William Brown, Director, Crisis and Resilience Consulting, Middle East, Control Risks

May 16, 2022, 07:14 AM

Session 2:

The Emerging Threat from Bioweapons

Dialogue Partners:

  • Fawzia Koofi, First woman Deputy speaker of Afghan parliament, Peace Negotiator and Noble Prize Favorite 2020
  • Dr. Vladzimir Astapenka, Deputy Head of the National Anti-Crisis Management of Belarus, Former Minister
  • Mitsuaki Kojima, Former Japan Ambassador

May 16, 2022, 07:13 AM

Session 1:

Waving the White Flag on Armed Conflict

Dialogue Partners:

  • Jane Holl Lute, Former Deputy Secretary, Department of Homeland Security, U.S.
  • Yasuhide Nakayama, Former State Minister Of Defense, Japan
  • Marko Mihkelson, Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee of Estonian Parliament
  • Shahmahmood Miakhel, Former Governor of Nangarhar & Deputy Minister of Interior, Afghanistan
  • Dmytro Senik, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine


