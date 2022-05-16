LIVE | WION's Global Summit 2022: World leaders converge to discuss thoughts over peace

World Is One News (WION) is hosting its 'Global Summit: Mission Peace' on May 16 in Dubai. Photograph: WION
World Is One News (WION) is going to host its 'Global Summit: Mission Peace' on May 16 in Dubai at 11:30 am (Indian Standard Time).
During the summit, global leaders will discuss what is the way out of the war and the conflict taking place all across the world.
The fifth edition of WION's flagship summit will have four panels with 23 speakers from 16 countries.
Those who want to participate in the event are requested to fill out a form which is available at this link —https://www.wionews.com/globalsummit/dubai-2022
May 16, 2022, 10:09 AM
May 16, 2022, 08:15 AM
Global Summit Venue
Monday, May 16, 2022
Venue
The Oberoi, Dubai
May 16, 2022, 08:11 AM
Don't forget to tune in
Watch live: https://wionews.com/live-tv
Register here: https://wionews.com/globalsummit/dubai-2022
WION's flagship summit is back!— WION (@WIONews) May 15, 2022
This year, the forum is deliberating on the biggest issue of our times, Conflict.
Join the peace process in Dubai on the 16th of May#WionGlobalSummit #MissionPeace
Register here: https://t.co/mDPlsdHnN6 pic.twitter.com/5cPfuTRj9J
As we assemble in Dubai for #WIONGlobalSummit, we share the grief of the people of UAE following the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.— WION (@WIONews) May 15, 2022
His ideals and efforts to promote values of humanity will serve as a guiding light as we embark on #MissionPeace. pic.twitter.com/UXOfrO2tff
Countdown begins for WION's flagship summit.— WION (@WIONews) May 16, 2022
In just 5 hours, 23 speakers from 16 countries will deliberate on the biggest issue of our times - Conflict#WIONGlobalSummit goes LIVE today, 16th of May, at 11.30am IST
Do tune in
Watch LIVE: https://t.co/iSR65rv97J pic.twitter.com/jACZgoyvx0
The Preparations
Welcome Note
Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to UAE
The Speakers
Abdulla Shahid, President, United Nations General Assembly
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Former President, Iran
Sudhir Chaudhary, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, WION
Palki Sharma Upadhyay, Managing Editor, WION
Jane Holl Lute, Former Deputy Secretary, Department Of Homeland Security, US
Yasuhide Nakayama, Former State Minister Of Defense, Japan
Marko Mihkelson, Chairman, Foreign Affairs Committee, Parliament Of Estonia
Shahmahmood Miakhel, Former Governor, Nangarhar, Afghanistan
Dmytro Senik, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine
Fawzia Koofi, First woman Deputy speaker of Afghan parliament, Peace Negotiator and Noble Prize Favorite 2020
Dr. Vladzimir Astapenka, Deputy Head of the National Anti-Crisis Management of Belarus, Former Minister
Mitsuaki Kojima, Former Envoy, Japan
Pat Breen, Former Minister For Trade And Business, Ireland
Simon Lacey, Senior Lecturer, School of Economics and Public Policy, The University of Adelaide & Former Vice President, Huawei Technologies
Nabil Fahmy, Former Minister For Foreign Affairs, Egypt
Waseqa Ayesha Khan, Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Bangladesh
Richie Santosdiaz, Senior strategic advisor for Emirati-owned The Corporate Group
Kostiantyn Koshelenko, Deputy Minister Of Social Policy, Ukraine
Supa Mandiwanzira, Former Minister Of ICT, Postal & Cyber Security, Zimbabwe
Barakat Alkindi, Digital Transformation & Information Security Specialist & Former Director, Digital Transformation, Abu Dhabi Police
William Brown, Director, Crisis and Resilience Consulting, Middle East, Control Risks
Digital Warfare: Securing the World Wide Web
Dialogue Partners:
Trade Wars: No Long-Term Winners
Dialogue Partners:
The Emerging Threat from Bioweapons
Dialogue Partners:
Waving the White Flag on Armed Conflict
Dialogue Partners: