WION exclusive | Beijing tried to cover-up Wuhan virus and WHO is very much part of it: Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan

Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan has claimed that the deadly coronavirus was developed in a government laboratory in Wuhan and also said that Chinese government was aware of the Covid-19 spread, in an interview with news channel WION.



In an exclusive interview with WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma, Chinese virologist, who investigated the origin of the COVID-19 virus during the initial outbreak in Wuhan, said that she discovered a cover-up operation in Wuhan and said that the Chinese government knew about the spread of the virus before publicly acknowledging it.

According to Dr Yan the World Health Organization (WHO) is very much part of the cover up.

Wuhan wet market is just a smokescreen from the Chinese Communist Party, said Chinese virologist, on the origin of novel coronavirus.



Dr Li-Meng Yan, who was a post-doctoral fellow in virology and immunology at Hong Kong School of Public Health said that she was muzzeled by her supervisors.



Yan claims the Chinese government is now trying to tarnish her reputation through social media, conduct cyber-attacks on her and intimidate her family in China.

Earlier on September 14, Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan had claimed that COVID-19 was made in a Wuhan laboratory. Yan, who was associated with the Hong Kong School of Public Health, had been researching on the coronavirus for a long time. The Chinese virologist claimed that during her research she came across that coronavirus was developed in a laboratory in China.

