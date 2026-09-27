/'Will wait for official US response', says Araghchi after Trump rejects Iran's Strait of Hormuz proposal

After US President Donald Trump confirmed that he has rejected Iran’s latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping within seven days, Iran on Saturday said it will wait for an official response from US negotiators. Taking to Telegram, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged Trump's rejection, but accused Trump of making contradictory statements earlier.

"We are waiting for the mediators to convey the definitive views to us, and we will make a decision based on them," Araghchi said.

Earlier Trump rejected the proposal as “unacceptable” and claimed that Iranians wants to make a deal “immediately” because they were losing the war “so badly”.

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Meanwhile, Araghchi while speaking to reporters at the UN on Friday, said that an agreement could be reached if "necessary conditions are met" between the two countries.

He stressed that the conditions to open the strait were similar to that included in the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran signed in June.

Oman, a mediator between the US and Iran has called for all parties to continue having open dialogue to resolve the crisis.

Oman's foreign minister, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, at the UN General Debate urged all parties to cooperate with Oman in helping to come to a solution to open the strategic waterway.

What did Iran offer?

Under the Iranian proposal, the United States would lift its naval blockade, release some frozen Iranian assets and ease sanctions affecting Iranian oil exports. In return, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and begin negotiations over its nuclear programme.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the proposal had been developed in coordination with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. Araghchi said the Strait would be reopened on the seventh day after Washington accepted the plan.

“Iran has conveyed to the United States, through Qatar, a concrete seven-day plan,” Araghchi said. “If the necessary conditions are met, the strait can be reopened, and normal maritime passage restored within seven days.”