US President Donald Trump expressed concern on Tuesday, highlighting that Republicans must win the congressional midterm elections of 2026 - or else he will be impeached by Democrats. "You gotta win the midterms 'cause, if we don't win the midterms, it's just gonna be - I mean, they'll find a reason to impeach me," Trump told Republican lawmakers at a retreat in Washington, and added that "I'll get impeached."

With November elections looming, a vote that could derail his agenda and open the door to congressional scrutiny, Donald Trump urged allies who hold a slim majority in the US House to set aside internal rifts. He pressed them to promote his positions on gender issues, healthcare and election integrity to voters frustrated by rising living costs.

"They say that when you win the presidency, you lose the midterm. I wish you could explain to me what the hell's going on with the mind of the public," Trump said, news agency Reuters reported.

Trump under pressure?

Meanwhile, after ordering a bold military operation that led to the capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro, Trump is facing growing calls to refocus on domestic priorities, particularly inflation and prices. On Tuesday, he largely sidestepped those concerns, blaming Democrats for the problem and urging Republicans to campaign on strong stock market performance.

Trump also briefly referenced the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, as Democrats marked its fifth anniversary by accusing Republicans of attempting to rewrite history during an event at the John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts.

Last year, Trump removed its board of Democratic appointees, where the remaining trustees voted in favour of Trump in December to rename the centre to include his name along with former President Kennedy. He continuously made false claims that Washington had experienced no homicides in seven months.

Surprisingly, Washington police confirmed a murder on New Year's Eve and reported at least 127 homicides that took place in 2025. In addition, Trump predicted that Republicans would beat the odds and deliver an "epic midterm victory," but also complained about some members who don't follow the path.

All seats in the US House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate will be up for grabs in November. Historically, incumbent presidents have lost House seats in every midterm election since 2006, during George W. Bush’s presidency.

Trump has called on Republicans to more aggressively counter Democrats’ largely unified stance on healthcare, as the opposition party pushes to renew lapsed subsidies that lowered Obamacare insurance costs for millions of Americans.