Will Russia-Ukraine war come to an end?  

For over three months, Russia-Ukraine war has been going on. The two sides have been fighting a bloody battle. Although the war seems to have been imposed on Ukraine by Russia due to various reasons, there does not seem to be a clear winner in it. Russia has been inflicting heavy damage on the Ukrainian side with constant shelling. Several cities have been reduced to rubble in Ukraine but Russia has also been forced to take a step back and relinquish the dream to occupy Kyiv. Fighting is still going on in various cities.

In Russia-Ukraine war, President Volodymyr Zelensky has got numerous advanced weapons from the West after several calls for support while his counterpart Vladimir Putin has been intensifying shelling to cause maximum damage. It has bombed various areas and not spared civilians too. Russia has also been accused of several war crimes. Both sides have been making numerous accusations. They have also been making various statements and claims, which are hard to verify.

In the meantime, many rumours have also been fuelled about various things in the Russia-Ukraine war. The battle is not just being fought on the ground but on social media too. Many inspiring and heart-wrenching stories have also come up. The situation is such that all eyes are still on the war even after three months.

There have been numerous doubts about the future of the war. Many questions have also been coming to one’s mind. Will Russia end its quest of Ukraine? Can Ukraine win the war with weapons sent by West? How and when will it end? All of these questions are valid and crucial too.

The war can surely end if both Russia and Ukraine realise there can be no winner in this war. It is currently only leading to suffering. Let’s hope a better sense prevails over the leaders of both nations and war ends soon.