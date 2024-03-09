‘Will not ease tensions': China miffed as India deploys more troops on Tibet border

China has criticised India for reportedly deploying more than 10,000 additional troops to its border with Tibet, saying the move was “not conducive to easing tensions”.

Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, said, “China is committed to working with India to safeguard the peace and stability of the border areas. We believe that India’s practice is not conducive to safeguarding peace and is not conducive to easing tensions.”

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that India has deployed the troops, previously stationed at its Western border with Pakistan, to strengthen its position along the disputed border.

“India’s increase in military deployments in border areas does not help to calm the situation in the border areas or to safeguard peace and safety in these areas,” the Chinese spokesperson warned.

‘India prepared for war’

The latest development comes days after India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared that the country was ready ‘for war’ and that it was prepared to deal with multiple challenges.

“We have never occupied anyone’s land but, if anyone attacks us, we are in a position to give a befitting reply,” the minister had said during an interview with a TV channel.

Watch: India's S Jaishankar on China's violation of written agreements × “We have to be ready for war at all times… even in peacetime. We have to be ready. Whether from land, air, or sea… if anyone attacks India our forces will respond strongly,” the Defence Minister added.

Peace talks between India and China

In February this year, India and China held the 21st round Corps Commander level meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border to defuse tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"The 21st round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on 19th February 2024. The discussions built on the previous rounds, seeking complete disengagement in the remaining areas along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh as an essential basis for the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas," the official statement read.

The two sides also shared their perspectives on this in the talks held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere, the statement added.