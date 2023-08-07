'Will never abandon...': Manila on Philippine-held shoal in South China Sea after Beijing's attack

The Philippines has hit back at China saying it will never abandon the disputed shoal in the South China Sea after the Chna Coast Guard blocked and water-cannoned a Filipino ships in the area last week.

"For the record, we will never abandon Ayungin Shoal. We are committed to Ayungin Shoal," Jonathan Malaya, spokesman for the National Security Council was quoted as saying by AFP. He used the Philippine name for Second Thomas Shoal, located in the Spratly Islands.

On Monday (August 7), President Ferdinand Marcos announced Manila had also summoned Beijing's envoy over the firing of the cannons.

"Our Secretary of Foreign Affairs summoned Ambassador Huang today and gave him a note verbale including pictures, video about what happened and we are awaiting their reply," Marcos told reporters.

"The position of China, of course, is they say 'this is ours so we are defending it' and we, for our part, are saying 'no, we own it so we are defending it'. So that becomes a grey area that we are discussing."

What happened?

The incident transpired on Saturday (August 5) as the Philippine Coast Guard escorted vessels carrying food, water, fuel and other supplies for Filipino military personnel stationed at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

"The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) strongly condemns the China Coast Guard's (CCG) dangerous manoeuvres and illegal use of water cannons against the PCG vessels," the PCG said in a statement.

In the aftermath, the US State Department released a statement condemning the Chinese actions, saying they were carried out by the coast guard and "maritime militia" which threatened peace and stability in the region.

"The US stands with our Philippine allies in the face of dangerous actions by the Coast Guard and maritime militia of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to obstruct an August 5 PH resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea," read the statement released.

China asserts faux bravado

Meanwhile, China retaliated by saying it had taken "necessary controls" against Filipino boats that had "illegally" entered its waters.

"Two repair ships and two coast guard ships from the Philippines illegally broke into the waters...in China's Nansha Islands," China Coast Guard spokesperson Gan Yu said.

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually, and has ignored a 2016 international court ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

(With inputs from agencies)