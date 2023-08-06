China fires water cannons at Filipino boats in South China Sea

The Philippines on Sunday (August 6), accused China of firing water cannon at one of its vessels in the disputed South China Sea, according to news agency AFP. Describing the Chinese Coast Guard's actions as "illegal" and "dangerous", Manila issued a strong condemnation statement.

The incident transpired on Saturday (August 5) as the Philippine Coast Guard escorted vessels carrying food, water, fuel and other supplies for Filipino military personnel stationed at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

"The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) strongly condemns the China Coast Guard's (CCG) dangerous manoeuvres and illegal use of water cannons against the PCG vessels," the PCG said in a statement.

"Such actions by the CCG not only disregarded the safety of the PCG crew and the supply boats but also violated international law."

Notably, Saturday was the first time since November 2021 that the Chinese side used water cannon against a Philippine resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal.

US condemns the move

In the aftermath, the US State Department also released a statement condemning the Chinese actions, saying they were carried out by the coast guard and "maritime militia" which threatened peace and stability in the region.

"The US stands with our Philippine allies in the face of dangerous actions by the Coast Guard and maritime militia of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to obstruct an August 5 PH resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea," read the statement released.

"The United States reaffirms an armed attack on Philippine public vessels, aircraft, and armed forces—including those of its Coast Guard in the South China Sea—would invoke US mutual defence commitments," it added.

This was not the first instance when China has made a nuisance of itself in the region. Earlier this year, the Philippines accused Beijing of shining a "military grade" laser light to scuttle a resupply mission to a disputed shoal in the region.

Despite China's sweeping claims in the South China Sea, the UN's Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 ruled that Beijing did not have a standing, purely on a historical basis. However, since the tribunal has no powers to enforce its ruling, China continues to build advanced infrastructure in the region, much to the chagrin of countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies)