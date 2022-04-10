'Be happy in sky': Nine-year-old Ukrainian girl’s emotional letter to mother killed in war touches hearts

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

A nine-year-old Ukrainian girl’s emotional letter has touched numerous hearts. The handwritten message has been addressed to her mother, who died in a Russian attack during the war.

The girl said that she would try to be a good girl and they would meet again in heaven.

In the tweet, Anton Gerashchenko, advisor, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, who shared the touching letter on Twitter in the form of a picture, wrote, “Here’s the letter from 9-old girl to her mom who died in Borodyanka”.

The girl’s mother reportedly died in an attack on their car, a report by The New York Post said.

Here's the letter from 9-old girl to her mom who died in #Borodianka.



"Mom!



You're the best mom in the whole world. I'll never forget you. I wish you'll get in Heaven and be happy there. I'll do my best to be a good person and get in Heaven too. See you in Heaven!



— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 8, 2022

In the letter, the girl, said, “Mama. This letter is a present for you on March 8. Thank you for the best nine years of my life.”

“I am very grateful to you for my childhood. You are the best mum in the world. I will never forget you. I want you to be happy in the sky. I wish you go to heaven. We will meet in heaven. I will try my best to be a good girl to go to heaven also. Kiss you, Galiya,” she added.

This comes as rockets fired by Russian forces completely destroyed an airport in Dnipro on Sunday, said Ukrainian officials. The invading forces had fired several rockets in Ukraine's Luhansk and Dnipro regions, leaving casualties, a Reuters report said.

(With inputs from agencies)