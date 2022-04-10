Russian rocket fire completely destroys airport in Dnipro, claim Ukrainian officials

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Rockets fired by Russian forces have completely destroyed an airport in Dnipro on Sunday, said Ukrainian officials.

The invading forces had fired several rockets in Ukraine's Luhansk and Dnipro regions, leaving casualties, a Reuters report said.

Russia's Defence Ministry said, "Overnight high-precision missiles destroyed the base and headquarters of the nationalist Dnepr battalion in Zvonetsky, which also recently received reinforcements from foreign mercenaries."

Valentyn Reznichenko, governor, central Dnipropetrovsk region, said an infrastructure facility was hit in Zvonetsky town and emergency workers were combing through it. Reznichenko added details of the casualties would be shared later.

On Telegram, Reznichenko said that an attack was carried out on the airport in Dnipro city.

"The airport itself was destroyed, as well as nearby infrastructure. And the rockets fly and fly," he added.

Serhiy Gaidai, governor, Luhansk, wrote on Telegram that a school and a high-rise apartment building were hit in Sievierodonetsk city. "Fortunately, no casualties," Gaidai said.

Russia and Ukraine also carried out a prisoner exchange on Saturday, confirmed Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova on Sunday.

Four employees of state atomic energy corporation, Rosatom, soldiers and some civilians were returned to Russia, Moskalkova said.

In an online post, "Early this morning, they landed on Russian soil," Moskalkova said.

(With inputs from agencies)