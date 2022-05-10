Will expats be covered? UAE to come up with unemployment insurance soon, says PM. Read details here

A form of unemployment insurance is going to come up in the United Arab Emirates soon.

The vital announcement was made by the cabinet on Monday.

This comes as the latest reform introduced by the Gulf nation to attract talent and investment as the economic competition intensifies in the region.

Also Read: Witness a new marvel! Indian instructor in Dubai holds 'tough' yoga pose for 29 min to set new world record

Citing a cabinet decision, UAE Prime Minister and Vice-President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said on Twitter that insured workers will get some amount of money on getting unemployed for a limited period of time. UAE PM is also the ruler of Dubai.

"The intention is to strengthen labour market competitiveness, provide a social umbrella for workers and establish a stable working environment for all," the statement said.

It is still unclear if the rule will apply equally to both, citizens and non-citizen residents in the UAE.

Watch: Syrian President Bashar Assad meets Iran leaders in rare visit to Tehran

Gulf states like Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia, have some form of unemployment support for citizens. Not just this, Bahrain also has a form of jobless insurance for the non-citizen resident workers.

In Gulf countries, foreigners have permission to reside on the basis of employment and the loss of job means the worker has to leave the country.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

(With inputs from agencies)