'Will consider all options': UK ready to discuss evicting Russia from UNSC

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.



As Russia continued its bombing campaign on Ukrainian cities, the UK said evicting Russia from UN Security Council(UNSC) was among "all options" on the table.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said the UK government is open to removing Russia as one of the permanent members of the UNSC.

"I think it's something we want to discuss with the UN obviously," the spokesperson said, adding: "What is right to say is that we want to see Russia isolated diplomatically, and we will consider all options to achieve that."

Reports said Russia has massed armoured vehicles outside capital Kyiv and has been hitting the city with artillery fire.

Also Read in Pics: How Putin built Russia's Army as a potent force

Amid the large scale bombing, Russian foreign minister Lavrov said: "Western countries must not build military facilities in the territory of the former Soviet Union states that are not part of the alliance and should not use their infrastructure for any military action."

In a document submitted to the NATO and United States earlier, Russia had repeated its claim that NATO should not induct former Soviet countries into the European military alliance referring to Ukraine.

Watch: Afghanistan and now Ukraine...Is US about to lose its hegemony?

"Ukraine still has Soviet technologies and the means of delivery of such weapons. We cannot fail to respond to this real danger," Lavrov said.

Earlier, UK PM Boris Johnson said that the country has a tradition of "welcoming" people from war zone.

"Individual Ukrainians can be sponsored also by NGOs and private bodies," he said.

Also Read in Pics: US F-35 vs Russian Air Force SU-57 jets, who wins?

"Vladimir Putin has also underestimated the unity and resolve of the West and of the rest of the world," while adding,"We will keep up the economic pressure... it is plainly already having a dramatic effect. We are ready to intensify and to keep going for as long as it takes," Johnson said.

Ukraine President Zelensky while addressing EU officials through a video link had hit out at Putin saying children were being attacked even as the Russian president called it a "military operation".

(With inputs from Agencies)