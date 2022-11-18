Wildlife summit steps up to protect sharks hunted for their fins

Requiem and Hammerhead sharks may be given 'protected' status soon, following the final vote at a global wildlife summit currently underway in Panama. The move will significant since these two species are often targeted for their fins used in a status-symbol soup in many countries. The Requiem shark family includes species such as the Tiger shark, Silky shark and Grey Reef shark.

A committee voted to approve a proposal to include Requiem and Hammerhead sharks on Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

The vote in favour of Proposal 37 has been swiftly followed by a consensus decision in favour of Proposal 38 - so that's a recommendation to put Hammerhead #sharks on #CITES Appendix II in addition to all Requiem sharks #CITESCoP19 #ForNature pic.twitter.com/VRYv3BViHO — CITES (@CITES) November 17, 2022 ×

A vote on proposal 37 to list all requiem sharks on CITES Appendix II has just been passed by a 2/3 majority in Committee I of #CITESCoP19. If accepted by the plenary session on Thursday or Friday next week it will come into force with a delay of 12 months pic.twitter.com/f6Q2vsc4jw — CITES (@CITES) November 17, 2022 ×

The appendix lists species that may not yet be threatened with extinction but may become so unless their trade is closely controlled.

The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), advocating for the sharks' inclusion on the appendix, says the Requiem shark family makes up at least 70 percent of the fin trade.

According to Luke Warwick of the Wildlife Conservation Society, "we are in the middle of a very large shark extinction crisis."

He said sharks, which are vital to the ocean's ecosystem, are "the second most threatened vertebrate group on the planet."

Shark fins, which represent a market of some $500 million per year, can sell for about $1,000 a kilogram in East Asia for use in shark fin soup, a delicacy.

The CITES conference underway in Panama is considering 52 proposals to amend protection levels for species that also include crocodiles, lizards, snakes, freshwater turtles and several species of plants and trees.

A final decision will be taken at the closing meeting of the CITES conference of parties (COP-19) on November 25.

CITES, in force since 1975, regulates trade in some 36,000 species of plants and animals and provides mechanisms to help crack down on illegal commerce.

It sanctions countries that break the rules. Its members are 183 countries and the European Union.

