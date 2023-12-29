Why was Melania Trump missing from Donald Trump's Christmas family photo? Here's why

Concerns arose among fans when Melania Trump was noticeably absent from the family's 2023 Christmas photo. The image featured Donald Trump, his children, and their partners posing in front of a grand tree in a spacious room, all elegantly dressed in suits and formal attire. The absence of the former First Lady prompted speculation.

Why was Melania Trump absent?

Sources now reveal that Melania Trump's absence was taking care of her ailing mother during the holiday season. A spokesperson mentioned to Fox News Digital that Melania, spent Christmas with her mother, Amalija Knavs, who is reportedly unwell and receiving treatment. The family Christmas photo was taken during a gathering at the Mar-a-Lago estate.

Recent reports had suggested that Melania was planning to increase her public appearances in anticipation of Donald Trump's potential 2024 election campaign.

Insiders at Mar-a-Lago, as cited by Fox News Digital mentioned an agreement between Melania and Trump to engage in more top-tier diplomatic appearances in the coming year.

Reports also suggest that Melania has also been actively involved in assisting her son, Barron Trump, in the college search process.

