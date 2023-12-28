Donald Trump claims it was him that made 'Home Alone 2' such a hit

Donald Trump is quite confident about his cameo appearance in the cult classic Home Alone 2. The film, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York featured Donald Trump in a small role which he feels was a game changer and it piqued everyone’s interest in the movie. The film became a subject of discussion when the film’s director Chris Columbus commented on Trump’s feature saying that he bullied his way into the film.

It was in a 2020 interview when Chris Columbus recalled how he and his team “wanted to shoot in the lobby” of the Plaza because they “couldn’t rebuild” the New York hotel on a soundstage. They assumed they only needed to pay a fee to use the location.

Chris recalled Trump saying, “‘The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie’. So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on screen. So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’ But he did bully his way into the movie.”

Denying these allegations, Trump responded, “Nothing could be further from the truth. That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or didn’t want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years? Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that’s why! Just another Hollywood guy from the past looking for a quick fix of Trump publicity for himself!”

On Trump’s social media platform Truth Social, Donald said that Chris Columbus and the production team were “begging me to make a cameo appearance in Home Alone 2.”