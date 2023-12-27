From anonymous debut to global stardom, BTS’ Jin reflects on their journey
BTS member Jin reflects on tackling questions like "Who are they?" when they made their Billboard Awards debut.
When the Korean pop band BTS made their sensational debut on the global Billboard music chart, no one anticipated that they would blow up the music scene and become a phenomenon. As a documentary on the stardom that BTS is privy to gets set for premiere, BTS’ Monuments: Beyond The Star opens the door to how they became so popular worldwide. Before the K-pop band became extremely popular, BTS faced skepticism and harsh criticism. BTS comprises seven members including Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, RM Suga, Jungkook, and V.
In the second episode of the documentary, Jin talks about their debut at the global Billboard Music Award and how people looked at them wondering who they were. While they were thrilled to debut at the BBMAs, he said people found their mention surprising.
After finishing their speech rehearsals, the members were suddenly asked to walk the red carpet in just 30 minutes. Jin, the oldest member, shared that people at the award show were puzzled, not knowing who they are or why they are famous. Many didn’t even get what it meant to be a K-pop idol. It was the cheers they got from their fans, ARMY, that kept them going strong.
The initial two episodes of the docuseries BTS’ Monuments: Beyond The Star were revealed on December 20. The following episodes from the film will release on December 27, January 3 and January 10.