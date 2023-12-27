From anonymous debut to global stardom, BTS’ Jin reflects on their journey

When the Korean pop band BTS made their sensational debut on the global Billboard music chart, no one anticipated that they would blow up the music scene and become a phenomenon. As a documentary on the stardom that BTS is privy to gets set for premiere, BTS’ Monuments: Beyond The Star opens the door to how they became so popular worldwide. Before the K-pop band became extremely popular, BTS faced skepticism and harsh criticism. BTS comprises seven members including Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, RM Suga, Jungkook, and V.

In the second episode of the documentary, Jin talks about their debut at the global Billboard Music Award and how people looked at them wondering who they were. While they were thrilled to debut at the BBMAs, he said people found their mention surprising.

After finishing their speech rehearsals, the members were suddenly asked to walk the red carpet in just 30 minutes. Jin, the oldest member, shared that people at the award show were puzzled, not knowing who they are or why they are famous. Many didn’t even get what it meant to be a K-pop idol. It was the cheers they got from their fans, ARMY, that kept them going strong.