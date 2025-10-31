An Australian family with millions of online followers is moving to the UK to bypass a new social media restriction in their home country. Starting this December, Australia's groundbreaking law will prevent anyone under 16 from creating or maintaining social media accounts, including platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube. The family, known as the ‘Empire Family’, consists of moms Beck and Bec Lea, along with their two children: Prezley, 17, and Charlotte, 14, who all actively share content about their daily lives. In a recent post, the family shared that they use the internet for positive purposes and that relocating to the United Kingdom will allow Charlotte to continue creating content without disruption.

The social media ban in Australia aims to safeguard young people from the negative effects of online platforms. If social media companies fail to comply, they could face significant fines, potentially up to A$50 million ($32.5 million; £25.7 million). While details on enforcement are still unclear, the government is considering measures such as verifying age through official documents, parental approval, or facial recognition technology. These plans have raised concerns over privacy and the reliability of age verification systems.

Initially, YouTube was exempt from the ban, but the Australian government reversed this decision, meaning teens under 16 will no longer be able to upload or interact with content on the platform, although they can still view videos. In a video explaining the family's decision to relocate from Perth to London, Beck emphasized that they do not oppose the law but feel that it’s unclear how the regulations will work in practice. She acknowledged the importance of protecting young people online but stressed the need for clarity in how the law will be implemented.

Beck’s wife, Bec, also pointed out how much social media has evolved over the years and how many young people now use it to make a positive impact. The family is able to make the move because they hold dual Australian and British citizenship, and Charlotte recently switched to online schooling, which allows them to live anywhere. Charlotte, who posts as Charli, has gained a massive following: half a million subscribers on YouTube, over 300,000 fans on TikTok, and nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram, with her accounts managed by her parents.