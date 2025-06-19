In an effort to reduce screen time among young people, several universities in France have prohibited the use of laptops and other digital devices during lectures, requiring students to take notes by hand. Among the key institutes taking this decision are the Institute of Political Studies in Rennes, the Free Faculty of Philosophy and Psychology in Paris, as well as Ircom, a private college in Angers.

Focus on reducing distractions

University officials argue that the policy aims to eliminate distractions and enhance students' focus in class, according to a report by The Times. Gabriel Medaouar from the Catholic University of the West in Angers said, “Our lecturers should not have to teach in front of students who are distracted.”

He emphasised that students are aware of this policy when they enroll and quickly adapt to the handwritten approach. “When students enrol here, they know that they won’t be able to write on computers. They adapt to it very well,” he told Le Figaro.

Wider adoption across institutions

This new initiative isn't limited to one university. The Institute of Political Studies in Rennes has enforced the handwritten note rule for first- and second-year students. Similarly, the Free Faculty of Philosophy and Psychology in Paris and the political science programme at Ircom, a private college in Angers, have also adopted this approach. Ircom, however, allows exceptions for students with disabilities who cannot write by hand.

In some cases, lecturers are taking matters into their own hands, banning screens in their classrooms regardless of university-wide policies. Julien Damon, who teaches at the Sciences Po in Paris, said that although some students type notes, many end up browsing online, replying to messages, or shopping. “Some students do take notes on computers but many reply to messages, shop or go on social media,” Damon said.

Some lecturers argue that digital devices hinder the teacher-student connection. Alexis Buixan of Sciences Po in Rennes said that screens make interactions feel robotic.“Sometimes you feel as if you’re dealing with robotised young people who note everything without asking themselves any questions. That dehumanises the teacher-student relationship,” Buixan said.

Psychologists back handwritten notes

Experts suggest that handwritten notes can lead to better retention and understanding. Thierry Olive, a psychologist at France’s National Centre for Scientific Research, explained that writing by hand is slower than typing, which forces students to summarise key points and focus more. “Students go more slowly by hand than on a keyboard and this forces them to select the most important information and shorten their notes so they don’t miss anything. It obliges them to concentrate more and helps them retain more information,” he said.

A global trend

This shift toward handwriting is gaining traction beyond France. Harvard University in the US advises students that handwritten notes can enhance learning outcomes, suggesting a growing international recognition of its benefits.

Push to reduce screen exposure in youth

France appears to be at the forefront of efforts to limit screen exposure for children. Health Minister Catherine Vautrin proposed legislation banning screen use for children under three. While she admits enforcement won’t involve legal penalties for parents, she believes families will comply once it becomes law.

Latest measures against online influence