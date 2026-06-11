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Why did Kuwait shut its airspace? Gulf nation cites Iranian 'hostile aerial' attacks amid escalating US-Iran conflict

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jun 11, 2026, 10:15 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2026, 10:15 IST
Why did Kuwait shut its airspace? Gulf nation cites Iranian 'hostile aerial' attacks amid escalating US-Iran conflict

Passengers walk past a screen displaying flight arrival information at Kuwait International Airport in Kuwait City on June 1, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

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Kuwait has temporarily closed its airspace and diverted flights after reporting Iranian attacks and the engagement of hostile aerial targets. The emergency measure comes as tensions between Washington and Tehran escalate with fresh strikes and counterstrikes across the Gulf.

Kuwait on Thursday (Jun 11) said it would temporarily close its airspace starting at 4:50 am (0150 GMT) and divert flights to alternative airports. This comes as Iran attacked the region amid tit-for-tat strikes between Washington and Tehran. The United States launched fresh strikes against Iran as Washington accused the Islamic Republic's leaders of dragging out negotiations for a deal to end the three-month war.

Also read | Iran targets US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait; closes Hormuz after fresh strikes

Kuwaiti airspace closed

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The Kuwaiti Directorate General of Civil Aviation in a statement said that the measure "comes in light of the Iranian attacks on the State of Kuwait and the potential risks this poses to civil aviation in the region."

It added that the airspace would be reopened and the traffic would resume "as soon as the situation has ended and the causes of the danger have been eliminated, based on the assessment of the relevant authorities."

Previously, the nation reported that its air defences were engaging "hostile aerial targets". On X, Kuwait's military said, "The General Staff of the Army announces that air defence systems are currently engaging hostile aerial targets in accordance with established operational procedures."

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It also asked everyone to adhere to "security and safety instructions and guidelines issued by the relevant authorities, and to obtain information from official and reliable sources".

Also read | US, UK and 20 nations warn Iran over 'lethal plotting and malign actions' abroad

US-Iran clash continues

On the second day of tit-for-tat strikes, Iran targeted US bases across the Gulf. The fresh clashes sent oil prices rising again.

US President Donald Trump, who in recent days had repeatedly insisted that the negotiations with Iran were coming to an end, on Wednesday alleged that Tehran keeps "playing us for suckers" and will now "have to pay the price".

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces began "additional self-defence strikes" at 5:15 pm on Wednesday Washington time, early Thursday in Iran, in response to what it called Tehran's "unwarranted and continued aggression".

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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