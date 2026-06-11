/Why did Kuwait shut its airspace? Gulf nation cites Iranian 'hostile aerial' attacks amid escalating US-Iran conflict

Kuwait on Thursday (Jun 11) said it would temporarily close its airspace starting at 4:50 am (0150 GMT) and divert flights to alternative airports. This comes as Iran attacked the region amid tit-for-tat strikes between Washington and Tehran. The United States launched fresh strikes against Iran as Washington accused the Islamic Republic's leaders of dragging out negotiations for a deal to end the three-month war.

Kuwaiti airspace closed

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The Kuwaiti Directorate General of Civil Aviation in a statement said that the measure "comes in light of the Iranian attacks on the State of Kuwait and the potential risks this poses to civil aviation in the region."

It added that the airspace would be reopened and the traffic would resume "as soon as the situation has ended and the causes of the danger have been eliminated, based on the assessment of the relevant authorities."

Previously, the nation reported that its air defences were engaging "hostile aerial targets". On X, Kuwait's military said, "The General Staff of the Army announces that air defence systems are currently engaging hostile aerial targets in accordance with established operational procedures."

It also asked everyone to adhere to "security and safety instructions and guidelines issued by the relevant authorities, and to obtain information from official and reliable sources".

US-Iran clash continues

On the second day of tit-for-tat strikes, Iran targeted US bases across the Gulf. The fresh clashes sent oil prices rising again.

US President Donald Trump, who in recent days had repeatedly insisted that the negotiations with Iran were coming to an end, on Wednesday alleged that Tehran keeps "playing us for suckers" and will now "have to pay the price".