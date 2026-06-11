/'Lethal plotting and malign actions': US, UK and 20 other countries warn Iran to stop attacks on foreign soil

Twenty-two countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and several European nations, on Thursday jointly urged Iran to immediately stop what they described as attacks, intimidation campaigns and assassination plots carried out beyond its borders.

In a joint statement, the countries accused Iranian security agencies of using both local and international criminal networks to target dissidents, journalists and Jewish and Israeli communities in Europe, North America and Australia.

"Attempts to kill, kidnap, harass, intimidate, or otherwise attack people on our soil, undermine national sovereignty and international norms. These actions must stop immediately," the statement said.

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The countries said Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence services and the Quds Force had been involved in "lethal plotting and malign actions" against individuals and groups abroad.

Countries accuse the Iran-linked group of attacks

The joint statement also accused Tehran of being linked to a series of attacks across Europe claimed by Harakat Ashab al Yamin al Islamiya (HAYI), a group that has targeted Jewish communities, Iranian journalists and US journalists.

According to the statement, the group claimed responsibility for attacks on Jewish communities in the United Kingdom, Belgium and the Netherlands, including the stabbing of two Jewish men and several arson attacks on synagogues and community sites in north London.

"We stand united in our determination to protect our countries and our people against these threats. The Islamic Republic of Iran must halt these actions now," the countries said.

Australia was among the signatories and had previously accused Tehran of directing attacks on a synagogue in Melbourne and a kosher cafe in Sydney. Canberra later expelled Iran's ambassador, withdrew its own envoy from Tehran and suspended embassy operations.

In November, Australia designated the Revolutionary Guards as a state sponsor of terrorism, describing the alleged incidents as "unprecedented and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil".

Iran's foreign ministry rejected the move at the time, calling it an "insulting and unjustified act" that violated international rules and norms.

The statement was issued by Albania, Australia, Belgium, Britain, Bulgaria, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Sweden and the United States.