/Bodies of six missing Naga men reach Imphal; police use tear gas as protests erupt outside mortuary

The bodies of six Naga men who went missing nearly a month ago after being allegedly abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village in Manipur were brought to Imphal on Thursday (Jun 11). The mortal remains arrived at the mortuary of the Jawaharlal Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) under heavy security. Hundreds of people gathered at the hospital premises to receive the bodies, while police deployed additional personnel to prevent unrest. Authorities later used tear gas to disperse protesters gathered outside the mortuary.

Who are the six Naga men?

The six men had been missing since May 13. According to Manipur Police, their bodies were recovered on Wednesday following an extensive search operation involving around 450 personnel from the state police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Assam Rifles. Sniffer dogs and forensic experts were also deployed during the nearly 24-hour operation.

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In a statement, police said the deceased were believed to be among those allegedly taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei village last month. An investigation into the case is underway, and legal formalities are being completed. The recovery of the bodies has sent shockwaves through the Naga community.

Liangmai Naga Council president Timothy Wizunamei said family members and community leaders were "totally shocked" upon receiving the remains. However, he said the bodies had not yet been formally identified.

"We are shattered," Wizunamei told reporters. "We have not identified who is who yet. We are waiting to verify whether they are indeed our six missing people."

He also expressed frustration over the handling of the case, questioning why it had taken authorities nearly four weeks to bring the bodies to Imphal. "It took them 28 days to bring the dead bodies here. We are very disappointed with the way the government has acted."

Wizunamei added that community leaders had not been officially informed where the remains were recovered from. He further said rumours of possible mutilation were circulating, though these claims had not been verified.

Leaders slam 'heinous act'

The killings have drawn condemnation from political leaders in both Manipur and Nagaland. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio described the deaths as a "heinous act" and expressed condolences to the victims' families.

"No family should have to endure such pain and anguish," Rio wrote on social media, adding that the tragedy underscored the devastating impact of violence on communities.