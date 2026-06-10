/'Defend the rights of our sisters': Taliban violently disperses rare protest for women's right. What happened in Herat? WATCH

A rare public protest by Afghan men in support of women's rights was met with a forceful response from security personnel in the western city of Herat on Tuesday (Jun 9), according to witnesses. The gathering was in protest of a recent crackdown on women over dress code violations. Dozens of men had gathered in the city after reports emerged that Taliban morality police had detained women for failing to wear the chador or burqa, garments that cover the body and, in the case of the burqa, the face. The demonstration was unusual in a country where public protests have become increasingly rare since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.

What happened in Herat?

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Witnesses told AFP that Taliban security forces moved quickly to disperse the crowd. A 33-year-old protester alleged that officers "used sticks, whips and firearms to disperse the crowd. They even fired shots into the air." Another witness, a photographer who attended the rally, said he saw security personnel "striking protesters and firing weapons in the direction of the crowd". Both men requested anonymity due to fears of reprisals.

The photographer said several people appeared to have been injured during the confrontation. WION was unable to independently verify the claims.

Another protester said the atmosphere in the city had become tense following the incident, with many residents fearful of speaking publicly. Watch videos here:

Taliban rejects allegations of weapon use

Herat police have rejected the allegations. Police spokesman Saeed Masoud Hussaini denied that weapons had been used and accused demonstrators of attempting to "gather and create tensions under the pretext of protesting issues related to the observance of the hijab" dress code.

According to Hussaini, security forces intervened promptly and brought the situation under control before tensions could escalate further.

Defend the rights of our sisters

The rally had been organised following a social media call urging residents to "defend the rights of our sisters." Witnesses said participants gathered in support of women affected by the recent morality police campaign.

The incident also drew international attention. Richard Bennett, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, said he was alarmed by reports of excessive force against what appeared to be peaceful protesters.