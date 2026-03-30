/Why BBC dismissed Scott Mills from Radio 2? Shocking email reveals details

A well-known presenter and DJ has been dismissed by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) over issues related to ‘personal conduct’, according to an internal email sent to staff. The message, written by Director of Music Lorna Clarke, confirmed that Scott Mills would not be returning to the BBC after a long tenure that started in 1998. In the email, Clarke informed colleagues:

"I wanted to personally let you know that Scott Mills has left the Breakfast show, and the BBC. I know that this news will be sudden and unexpected, and therefore must come as a shock. "Not least as so many of us have worked with Scott over a great many years, across a broad range of our programmes on R1, 5Live, R2 and TV. I felt it was important to share this news with you at the earliest opportunity. Of course, it will also come as a shock to our audience and loyal breakfast-show listeners. I will update everyone with more information on the show's plans when I’m able. While I appreciate that many of you will have questions, I hope you can understand that I am not going to be saying anything further now."

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Who is Scott Mills?

Scott Mills is a long-established radio personality who has been a prominent voice in British broadcasting for decades. Originally from Eastleigh in Hampshire, he began his journey in radio at just 16 years old. He attended Shakespeare Infant School and Crestwood College before eventually relocating to London to further his career.

Mills first gained experience at a local station, Power FM, where he became one of the youngest regular presenters in commercial radio. He later worked across stations in Bristol and Manchester, as well as Heart FM in London.

However, he is most widely recognized for his time at BBC Radio 1, where he hosted The Scott Mills Show from 2004 until 2022, before moving to BBC Radio 2.