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'We didn't participate': Iran denies Pakistan's claim of hosting talks to end US-Iran war

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Mar 30, 2026, 16:54 IST | Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 16:54 IST
'We didn't participate': Iran denies Pakistan's claim of hosting talks to end US-Iran war

Iran's FM spokesperson Photograph: (X (@IRANinMumbai))

Story highlights

Iran denies joining Pakistan-led US talks, says no direct negotiations occurred, and calls US demands unreasonable amid ongoing tensions

Iran has firmly denied any involvement in Pakistan’s proposal to host direct talks between the United States and Iran. The Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai clarified on Monday (March 30) that no direct negotiations with the US have taken place. Instead, it said only excessive and unreasonable demands have been conveyed through intermediaries.

The consulate stressed that any forums organized by Pakistan are independent of Iran’s participation. While acknowledging regional appeals to end the conflict, Iran reiterated its stance and questioned the origins of the ongoing tensions. "No direct US talks; only excessive, unreasonable demands via intermediaries. US "diplomacy" flips constantly; our stance is clear. Pakistan's forums are their own; we didn't participate. Regional calls to end war are welcome, but remember who started it!" the Consulate General said in a statement.

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Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations, and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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