/'We didn't participate': Iran denies Pakistan's claim of hosting talks to end US-Iran war

Iran has firmly denied any involvement in Pakistan’s proposal to host direct talks between the United States and Iran. The Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai clarified on Monday (March 30) that no direct negotiations with the US have taken place. Instead, it said only excessive and unreasonable demands have been conveyed through intermediaries.

The consulate stressed that any forums organized by Pakistan are independent of Iran’s participation. While acknowledging regional appeals to end the conflict, Iran reiterated its stance and questioned the origins of the ongoing tensions. "No direct US talks; only excessive, unreasonable demands via intermediaries. US "diplomacy" flips constantly; our stance is clear. Pakistan's forums are their own; we didn't participate. Regional calls to end war are welcome, but remember who started it!" the Consulate General said in a statement.

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