In a controversial ruling on March 25, 2026, a court in Pakistan upheld the validity of the marriage of a 13-year-old Christian girl, Maria Shahbaz, to a 40-year-old Muslim man, raising serious concerns over the protection of minors and the rights of religious minorities in the country. Following the move, Christians across the country have staged protests, voicing concern over the federal court’s decision and calling for justice.

The Lahore-based Catholic Church has heavily objected to the court decision over the minor Christian girl, calling it a “grave failure of justice”. Archbishop Khalid Rehmat said in a formal statement that the decision of the court appears to legitimise the marriage of a minor in cases involving allegations of kidnapping and forced conversion. He said the decision has caused "deep grief" to the community.

Church claims forceful conversion

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The Archdiocese stated that the case concerns a minor girl, Maria, with allegations of abduction and forced conversion. It noted that the lack of clear consent makes the marriage highly concerning. In its statement, the Church warned that the ruling goes beyond a single case and could undermine safeguards for vulnerable girls nationwide. It also said the decision seems to contradict Pakistan’s laws, which set the legal marriage age at 18, as well as its international human rights obligations.



In a message sent to RVA on April 1, a Catholic leader stressed that such cases should be handled strictly under existing laws, which set the legal marriage age at 18. He voiced concern that safeguards meant to protect minors are not being enforced consistently.



“This situation is deeply troubling, and the apparent inconsistency in the application of laws designed to protect minors undermines confidence in the justice system and raises grave concerns about the safety and dignity of vulnerable communities,” the archbishop said, the Radio Veritas Asia reported.



“Reaffirming respect for the independence of the judiciary, I stress that courts have a fundamental responsibility to ensure that all allegations, particularly those involving forced conversion and underage marriage, are investigated in a transparent, impartial, and just manner," the archbishop added.

The archbishop reaffirmed the commitment of the Church in order to advocate for justice, dignity, and equal protection for all citizens, especially the most vulnerable. He urged the relevant officials to act swiftly and effectively to safeguard minors, uphold constitutional rights, and fulfil Pakistan’s commitments to international human rights standards.



According to her family, Maria Shahbaz was allegedly abducted, forcibly converted, and married without her consent. She was reportedly just 12 years old when she was taken on July 29, 2025. Joseph Jansen, chairman of Voice for Justice (VFJ), a human rights organisation, said, “This verdict sets a dangerous precedent, emboldening perpetrators to abduct and exploit minor girls from minority communities while undermining the state’s constitutional duty under Article 36 of the Pakistan Penal Code to protect minorities and prevent forced conversions.”

Church demands review

The Church demanded an immediate review of the decision of the court, along with a transparent probe into the case. It also urged officials to ensure accountability for those involved. It also appealed to the judiciary, government and civil society to take action accordingly to restore trust in the justice system. “The protection of children is not optional,” the statement said, highlighting it as a moral, legal and national responsibility.