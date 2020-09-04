WHO's independent panel to submit report on pandemic response next year

A WHO-appointed independent panel has said it will present a report next year to review the health agency and the global response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We must honour the more than 25.6 million people known to have contracted the disease and the 850,000 and counting who have died from COVID-19," Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former Liberian president, who will co-chair the panel along with former New Zealand PM Helen Clark.

Also read | Global coronavirus cases exceed 25 million; death toll at 858,295

He added that the panel will meet on September 17 and every six weeks until April. It hopes to brief WHO in November and submit a final report next year.

Also read | France reports over 7,000 new coronavirus cases for second consecutive day

Johnson Sirleaf also said it is "a strong panel, poised to ask the hard questions".

Clark said that WHO had made it "clear" that they will have full access to any internal documents, adding "anything we want to see, we see".

On Thursday, the panel added 11 other members, which include Joanne Liu, who was an outspoken WHO critic when he led Medecins Sans Frontieres during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa from 2014-2016.

Zhong Nanshan, a well-known Chinese doctor who was first to publicly confirm human-to-human transmission of COVID-19; Mark Dybul, who chaired the Global Fund to tackle AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria; are also part of this independent group.

