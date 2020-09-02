Global coronavirus cases exceed 25 million; death toll at 858,295

The deadly Covid-19 across the world has now infected more than 25 million people, with 8.58 lakh people succumbing to the virus that was first reported in late December 2019.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the world has witnessed a total of 25,809,515 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The death count has also surged to 858,295.

The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,082,260 cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,950,931.

