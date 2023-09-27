'Who'd want to shag that?': UK broadcaster suspends host Laurence Fox for misogynistic comments

British Television news channel GB News has suspended one of its hosts Laurence Fox over sexist, misogynistic comments he made about a female reporter.

During a live interview on another GB News programme, 'Dan Wootton Tonight', Fox asked what "self-respecting man" would "climb into bed" with PoliticsJOE reporter Ava Evans.

These comments were reportedly a reaction to Evans' earlier statement against calls for a minister of men.

Formal suspension

Taking to X, GB News announced that it has "formally suspended" Fox while the "continue our investigation into comments he made on the channel last night."

As per the statement, the suspension is effective immediately and Laurence Fox has been taken off-air.

GB News has formally suspended Laurence Fox while we continue our investigation into comments he made on the channel last night.



Mr Fox's suspension is effective immediately and he has been taken off air.



We will be apologising formally to Ms Evans today. — GB News (@GBNEWS) September 27, 2023

"We will be apologising formally to Ms Evans today," they added.

Responding to the announcement on the social media platform, Fox remarked, "A phone call might have been polite."

He also claims that "they knew exactly what I intended to say."

A phone call might have been polite.



By matter of interest for the audience contributors do a pre interview before going on, so they knew exactly what I intended to say.



I fully defend the the home of free speech's right to capitulate to the mob… https://t.co/RQJsYZDbnw — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) September 27, 2023

What happened exactly?

The Monday episode of Politics Live featured Evans and comedian and commentator Geoff Norcott. During the show, Norcott raised the issue of men's mental health and pointed out the fact that for men under 50 years of age, suicide remains the leading cause of death.

In response, the host mentioned that there is a call by a conservative MP to address issues like these.

Evan then made a comment that seemingly irked fox and became the basis of his misogynistic comments later.

She said: "I think that it feeds into the culture war a little bit, this minister for men argument.

Mental illness "is a crisis that's endemic throughout the country, not specific to men. And I think a lot of ministers bandy this about to - I'm sorry - make an enemy out of women."

Later on X, she accepted that her comments may have been "a little rash".

He was and I was a little rash on my anti-minister for men comments which I do regret and am actually very interested in a brief for a minister on young men's mental health https://t.co/1jKQ4DrTO4 — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) September 25, 2023

Later, on Tuesday, while appearing on Dan Wootton Tonight, Fox was asked about this exchange. To this he responded: "We're past the watershed so I can say this. Show me a single self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that woman - ever, ever."

"And she's sat there and I'm going like - if I met you in a bar and that was like sentence three, chances of me just walking away are just huge."

"We need powerful strong, amazing women who make great points for themselves."

He also crudely added: "Who'd want to shag that?"

Sharing a clip of this interaction, on X Adams remarked, "I feel physically sick."

You can see the clip here:

Laurence Fox just did a whole speech on GB News on why men apparently won't shag me ? — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) September 26, 2023

Why didn't the host interject?

In the clip, the host, Wootton, can be seen laughing at Fox's comments. However, later, on X, he apologised and said: "Having looked at the footage, I can see how inappropriate my reaction to his totally unacceptable remarks appears to be and want to be clear that I was in no way amused by the comments."