Who was Venkataramana Pittala? Indian student killed while jet-skiing in US

Venkataramana Pittala, a 27-year-old Indian student studying in the United States, died on Saturday (Mar 9) while riding a jet ski in Florida. He was pursuing a master's degree in health informatics at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI).

The mishap occurred at Fury Plays Park near Wisteria Island, where Venkataramana collided with another jet ski operated by a 17-year-old that resulted in is death. The teenager escaped without injuries.

Venkataramana's academic journey

As he approached the end of his academic journey in the US, Venkataramana was set to graduate in May 2024 with a master's degree. He had previously obtained a Bachelor's degree in Physiotherapy from NTR Health University in Andhra Pradesh, according to PTI.

The sudden loss of Venkataramana has left his family and friends in Telangana and the US devastated. His friends in the US rallied support for his family, initiating a fundraising campaign to cover the expenses associated with transporting his body and other related costs.

The GoFundMe page set up by Venkataramana's family has received an overwhelming response from the public, with donations totaling $56,635.

MEA's response

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is yet to outline concrete steps regarding the repatriation of Venkataramana's body. His death marks the eighth such incident among Indian students studying in the US.

Separately, recent years have seen a spate of violent attacks and mysterious deaths involving Indian students, including Vivek Saini, Neel Acharya, and Syed Mazahir Ali.