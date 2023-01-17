Who was Mursal Nabizada, the first of former Afghan MPs shot dead in Kabul?

After US soldiers evicted the war-torn country, many people made the decision to flee Afghanistan to save their lives. Everyone heard distressing cries for help coming from Afghanistan after the Taliban overthrew Hamid Karzai's administration in Kabul. Some former lawmakers and women's rights activists chose to stay in Afghanistan while others fled the country in grief, reluctantly leaving their motherland. Mursal Nabizada, a 32-year-old former member of parliament from Afghanistan, was the one who stayed behind. Nabizada was outspoken in her opposition to the Taliban and their anti-women diktats. On Saturday, she was shot dead by unknown assailants in Kabul.

Who was Mursal Nabizada?

Mursal Nabizada was born in Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province in 1993. In 2018, when Afghanistan had a democratic government led by Hamid Karzai, Nabizada was chosen to represent the eastern province of Nangarhar. As Kabul's representative from 2019, Nabizada held office until the Taliban's takeover in August 2021. She worked at the Institute for Human Resources Development and Research outside of parliament. Mursal Nabizada spoke out against the Taliban's anti-women policies in addition to representing Kabul in the Afghan National Assembly.

Mursal Nabizada shot dead

According to multiple reports, Nabizada and her bodyguard were shot dead at their house on Saturday by unidentified gunmen. Her brother and a second bodyguard were apparently hurt at the time of the event, and a third bodyguard is said to have escaped with the house's cash and jewels. Local police chief Molvi Hamidullah Khalid said that Nabizada was killed on the first floor of her house, which she used as her office. The police also stated that an investigation into the killing was ongoing but they did not provide any information on the potential motives. The police disclosed the Nabizada and her gaurd were shot at about 3 am.

Condolences pour in for Mursal Nabizada

Former lawmakers and other human rights activists poured in their condolences over the death of Mursal Nabizada. Mariam Solaimankhil while taking to Twitter termed Nabizada as a true trailblazer and said that a diamond is lost but her legacy will live on. A European Union member, Hannah Neumann also offered her prayers for the later Nabizada. Expressing grief and anger, she said that Nabizada was killed in darkness, but the Taliban build their system of Gender Apartheid in full daylight.

UN chief calls for probe