WHO to use new preferred term ‘mpox’ for ‘Monkeypox’ virus to avoid stigma

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has decided to rename Monkeypox to mpox in English to avoid the stigma existing to the current name. In the past year, the name has sparked a lot of controversy for the alleged racial undertone and its usage as a slur in various parts of the world.

The name “Monkeypox” was given in Denmark back in 1958 after the virus was identified in monkeys during research. While the name can suggest that it is found mostly in monkeys, the virus is actually found in several animals with rodents accounting for the most cases every year.

"Following a series of consultations with global experts, WHO will begin using a new preferred term 'mpox' as a synonym for monkeypox. Both names will be used simultaneously for one year while 'monkeypox' is phased out," the United Nations health agency said in its official statement.

"WHO will adopt the term mpox in its communications, and encourages others to follow these recommendations, to minimise any ongoing negative impact of the current name and from adoption of the new name," the statement added according to a report by AFP.

The first human case was found in the Democratic Republic of Congo and due to the huge rise of cases in Africa, the name became a topic of controversy. Later, the cases were found outside Africa and in the past year, a number of countries in Europe have also seen a huge surge in infections.