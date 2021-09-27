WHO to revive probe into origins of ongoing pandemic, says report

The World Health Organization (WHO) is considering to revive its probe into the origins of the ongoing pandemic, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The report follows reports from August that stated that the global health body has set up a new expert group to continue its study into the origins of the virus, which allegedly originated from a laboratory in China’s Wuhan.

As per the report, the WHO has assembled a team of 20 scientists to look for new evidence.

This new group comprises specialists in laboratory safety and biosecurity, and experts in geneticists who may be tasked with determining whether Sars-CoV-2 emerged from a laboratory.

Also, the experts will be conducting a broader inquiry into the possibility of future virus risks and their impacts on human.

WHO believes that reviving the investigation is the only way to accelerate this probe, which, according to global experts, is “running out of time,” with blood samples from early patients of the viral illness becoming “unusable.”

Earlier, the UN health agency's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference, ''the International Scientific Advisory Group for Origins of Novel Pathogens, or SAGO, is a new advisory group for WHO, which will be responsible for advising WHO on the development of a global framework to systematically study the emergence of future emerging pathogens with pandemic potential.''

He had earlier also asked China to share raw data from the earliest Covid-19 cases to revive its probe into the origins of the disease.

"We oppose political tracing... and abandoning the joint report" issued after a WHO expert team visited Wuhan in January, vice foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu had told reporters. "We support scientific tracing."