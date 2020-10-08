WHO records biggest one-day increase in global coronavirus cases as Europe grapples with virus

WHO reports record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 338,000.

The World Health Organization on Thursday reported record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases with 338,779 in 24 hours.

Watch:

The biggest increase reported were from the United States, Brazil and India. The UN health body recorded 5,514 fatalities with the death toll due to the virus climbing to 1.05 million.

The WHO had earlier warned European countries of "pandemic fatigue" which threatened to derail efforts to contain the virus as the continent experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Although fatigue is measured in different ways, and levels vary per country, it is now estimated to have reached over 60 per cent in some cases," WHO Europe director Dr Hans Kluge said while adding that people had made huge sacrifices to combat the virus in the past eight months.

"In such circumstances it is easy and natural to feel apathetic and demotivated, to experience fatigue," Kluge said.

The European region including Russia has over 6.2 COVID-19 million cases and nearly 241,000 fatalities so far.

Kluge called European nations to uncover "new and innovative ways" to combat the virus amid a surge in cases. Several countries including France and Spain are experiencing a second wave with authorities clamping down on cafes and bars and imposing new restrictions on people's movements.

France on Saturday reported nearly 17,000 new coronavirus cases as Europe continued to grapple with the virus.