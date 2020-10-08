European governments impose new restrictions amid surge in coronavirus cases

The coronavirus outbreak has surged across Europe as governments prepare to renew some lockdown measures as the continent hit six million coronavirus cases.

Watch:

In Belgium's capital Brussels the government has decided to shut bars and cafes for a month. In Paris, "maximum" alert is already in place since Monday even as Germany reported "worrying jump" in coronavirus cases as cases touched 4,000 per day for the first time since April.

Also Read: Partial lockdown 'harmful to basic rights', declares Madrid court

France reported 18,746 coronavirus cases on Wednesday as the country continued to grapple with the virus even as restrictions were imposed in Marseille and Guadeloupe. Health minister Olivier Veran indicated that new tighter rules will be imposed in other cities.

Italy has made wearing masks outdoor mandatory and extended the state of emergency to January 31.

Meanwhile, Scotland has imposed two-week ban on pubs in Glasgow and Edinburgh. Amid the virus surge, British PM Boris Johnson while responding to a question in British parliament said that that UK's "freedom-loving" nature made it difficult to keep the virus rates low as compared to other European countries.

"Actually there is an important difference between our country and many other countries around the world, and that is our country is a freedom-loving country," Johnson said.

PM Johnson asserted that the "continual attacks on local test and trace" was "undermining and unnecessary".

Switzerland reported 1,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours for the first time since April 1 with Spain, France and Britain the worst affected due to the virus.

