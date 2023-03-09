Who is Vedant Patel? Indian-American to take over as US State Dept spokesperson

US State Department's spokesperson Ned Price will soon vacate his position. According to the announcement made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Indian-American Vedant Patel, who is currently working as the Deputy Spokesperson, will take over the position of interim spokesperson.

Price, who has been applauded by Blinken for starting the daily press briefings of the department which were irregular during the Trump administration, has till now held over 200 press briefings while he was in the office and has been appreciated for his respectful demeanour towards colleagues and journalists.

While the Biden administration has not yet announced a replacement for Price, Patel has been given the responsibility to take charge in the interim.

Who is Vedant Patel?

Indian-American Vedant Patel, aged 33, was born in Gujarat, India. He graduated from the University of California, Riverside, and has worked on different political campaigns and been assigned various roles in the White House.

Patel worked as US President Joe Biden's Assistant Press Secretary and spokesperson, where he sharpened his skills in managing media relations and communications strategy.

Before that, Patel was the Presidential Inaugural Committee's spokesperson where he worked in crafting the incoming administration's messaging and image.

Patel also has experience of working on various political campaigns, including those of Congressman Mike Honda and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, where he served as Communications Director.

WATCH | Ajay Banga will start a visit to EU, Asia, Africa

The experience he holds in shaping the public image of officials and political candidates has made him the Democratic Party's valuable asset.

Taking to Twitter after the announcement, Patel said, "Always have been in awe of Ned Price. In awe of his unflappability, his big heart, his deep understanding of foreign policy, his fierce loyalty to the State Department and his team. Thankful to have spent time in the foxhole with him, and so glad he’s not going far!"

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.