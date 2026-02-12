/Who is Tarique Rahman? The 'Dark Prince' and front-runner for Bangladesh PM post

Tarique Rahman, Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party-BNP and son of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister, Begum Khaleda Zia, cast his vote for the 13th Parliamentary elections, at a polling centre in Dhaka on Thursday (February 12, 2025). He is back in the country after nearly 17 years of self-imposed exile.

Rahman requested citizens to exercise their right to vote and expressed confidence in the victory of the BNP in the general elections of 2026. Soon after casting his vote, he stated that if voted to power, the BNP would prioritise law and order. The February 12 election to elect 350 members of parliament comes after a prolonged period of political instability triggered by the removal of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

Who is Tarique Rahman?

Rahman is the eldest son of former Bangladesh President Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who served three terms. His return comes at a time of widespread unrest, violence, and ongoing debate over the role of the interim government.

General Ziaur Rahman founded the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on September 1, 1978. He also played a key role in the country’s liberation and established the first civil administration in Roumari after the area was recaptured from Pakistani forces. Following Khaleda Zia’s death, Rahman officially took over as BNP chairman in December 2025, having earlier served as the party’s acting chief.

Often referred to as the “dark prince,” Tarique Rahman is believed to have wielded significant influence between 2001 and 2006, when a BNP–Jamaat-e-Islami coalition governed the country under Khaleda Zia’s leadership. At the time, Rahman was based out of Hawa Bhaban, a two-floor building with a 'wind tunnel'. On paper, it was his office and was like a "shadow PMO."

From 2006 to 2008, a violent civil unrest occurred where the BNP and Awami League argued over an election that was supposed to be held by mid-November 2006. The unrest led to the installation of a military 'caretaker' government, which was reportedly accused of restricting fundamental freedoms and attempting to create a political alternative without Zia or Hasina. The election was eventually held in 2008, resulting in a victory for the Awami League.

The caretaker government arrested Rehman in May 2007, and he remained in custody for 17 months on multiple charges. He was later convicted in absentia on multiple charges that included money laundering and connection with the alleged plot to assassinate Hasina.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, these convictions were overturned after Hasina was ousted from power during a student-led uprising in August 2024. Following his release, Rahman travelled to London for medical treatment, alleging torture during detention. His return comes at a critical juncture for the country, as he presents himself and the BNP as a "champion of democracy".