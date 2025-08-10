/Who is Tammy Bruce? Trump’s pick for next US deputy representative to UN

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Aug 9) nominated State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce as the next US deputy representative to the United Nations. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said that Bruce has done a “fantastic job” since the beginning of his second term in the White House.

“I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Tammy Bruce, a Great Patriot, Television Personality, and Bestselling Author, as our next Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador. Since the beginning of my Second Term, Tammy has been serving with distinction as Spokesperson of the State Department, where she did a fantastic job. Tammy Bruce will represent our Country brilliantly at the United Nations. Congratulations Tammy!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Who is Tammy Bruce?

Born in August 1962 in Los Angeles, Bruce only attended high school for two weeks before passing the state proficiency exam. She later completed a degree in political science from the University of Southern California in 2002.

In the 1990s, Bruce was a liberal activist and served as the president of the Los Angeles chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW) from 1990 to 1996. Following controversies, including a censure by NOW for comments deemed racially insensitive during the OJ Simpson trial, she resigned from her position.

Before being appointed as the spokesperson for the US Department of State since January this year, Tammy Bruce had been hosting ‘Get Tammy Bruce’ on Fox Nation for the last 20 years. She has authored several books, including The New Thought Police (2001), The Death of Right and Wrong (2003), and The New American Revolution (2005). She critiqued left-wing ideologies and reflected her advocacy for personal liberty in her works.

Later, she moved to conservative politics, becoming an independent conservative and a vocal critic of progressive feminism.