Who is Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn? Thailand's 'serial killer' accused of murdering people with cyanide

Thailand Police have concluded their investigation into the country’s “cyanide killer”, a woman who is accused of the murder of at least 14 people. The authorities have termed her as the country’s worst-ever serial killer. The 36-year-old,

Sararat Rangsiwuthporn was arrested in April after families of numerous alleged victims came forward.

Between 2015 and 2023, she killed people in eight provinces by mixing cyanide into their food, according to Thai police.

Most of the victims that she targeted were people to whom Sararat owed money, while others were people she stole from, police said, adding that one of her poisoning targets survived. Cyanide is a rapid-acting deadly chemical which interferes with the body’s ability to use oxygen.

Though Sararat has denied murder but has confessed to using cyanide, as per the police. Deputy police Chief Surachate Hakparn called the case “historic” and said it would be forwarded to prosecutors later on Friday.

"Thailand has had serial killers before, but the number of deaths was not this high," he told a press conference.

Sararat faces 80 charges including cyanide poisoning, forgery, theft and premeditated murder, which carries the death penalty, said Surachate, adding there would now be tighter regulations on access to cyanide. Thai ‘serial killer’: How police arrested Sararat Sararat first came under suspicion after the death of a friend while they were on a trip together in April, as per BBC. Soon after this incident, police began making inquiries after the victim’s family blamed Sararat.

Police said Sararat and her friend Siriporn Khanwong, went to Ratchaburi province a couple of weeks ago where they participated in a Buddhist protection ritual at a river.

Her body was found without her phone, her bags and her money. The autopsy report showed traces of cyanide, as per BBC.

Khanwong’s mother said she suspected Sararat as she had recently made friends with her wealthy daughter. She further claimed that she approached the deputy police chief directly with her concerns as Sararat’s former husband is a police officer.

Police then compiled a list of around a dozen other individuals, between the age of 33 and 44, who passed away after being in contact with Sararat.

The families of victims said jewellery and money, anywhere from 60,000 to 300,000 baht was missing from their bodies and bank accounts, as per BBC.

As per BBC, the Thai police think Sararat’s modus operandi is to befriend wealthy people and then convince them to join her on a trip or for a meal. He would murder her victims by giving them cyanide pills, either as herbal medicine or mixing it in their food and drink.

One victim, who claims to have survived being poisoned by Sararat allegedly, said that after she lent her 250,000 baht, she was just in the nick of time.

According to The Mirror, Sararat has been denied bail by the court as she is thought to be a flight risk. She is at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution.

The newspaper quoted her lawyer as saying that she denies all the charges and that her blood pressure spiked while in custody.

(With inputs from agencies)

