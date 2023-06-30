Who is Larry Householder? Ex-Republican sentenced to 20 years in prison over corruption

The former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R) has been sentenced to 20 years in prison over a leading $61 million corruption scheme.

The ex-republican recieved the maximum sentence for accepting a "bribe" from a utility company FirstEnergy to pass legislation freely to the company, including a $1.3 billion taxpayer-funded bailout of the company's two nuclear plants. This package was passed into law.

During the hearing, the federal prosecutor requested a 16 to 20-year prison sentence for the former House Speaker saying that "he acted as the quintessential mob boss" for the scheme.

Additionally, in a memo, they wrote, "Householder once occupied one of the three most powerful offices in the State of Ohio. He now faces a substantial prison sentence for causing immeasurable damage to the institution of democracy in Ohio, through his direction of a criminal enterprise."

In a statement, the Federal prosecutor Kenneth Parker said, "Larry Householder illegally sold the statehouse, and thus he ultimately betrayed the great people of Ohio he was elected to serve." Who was Larry Householder? Larry Lee Householder is an American politician born in Zanesville Ohio on 6 June 1959. He ran an insurance agency and served as Perry County commissioner before seeking higher office, and later, he became the state representative of the 72nd district of Ohio.

His political career began in 1996, when he first competed for Ohio's 78th Ohio House district, challenging incumbent Democrat Mary Abel of Athens. He defeated Abel with a 55.03 per cent vote and was even re-elected thrice.

In 1998, Householder was elected to serve as the assistant majority whip. In 2001, he was elected to serve as the Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives. Arrest over bribery claims: The FBI in 2020, arrested Householder and four others were arrested in connection with a $61 million bribery case involving the financial rescue of First Energy's two nuclear plants.

Later on 30 July 2020, the Ohio House of Representatives voted unanimously to remove Householder as the Ohio House Speaker.

On June 16, 2021, the House voted to expel Householders by a bipartisan vote of 75-21. Others who were found guilty: According to The Hill, the company FirstEnergy paid $230 million for its role in the bribes and fired some of its executives.

The former Ohio GOP Chairman Matt Borges was also found guilty of racketeering charges as part of the scheme and he will be sentenced on Friday.

