Who is Ryuji Kimura, the suspect in attack on Japanese PM Kishida?

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was about to speak at a by-election campaign event at a fishing harbour in Wakayama City last Saturday (April 15) when an apparent smoke bomb landed within a metre of him. Kishida was evacuated and unharmed, but two people suffered light injuries. This attack came less than a year after former prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated at a campaign event in July last year.

The suspect in the attack on Prime Minister Kishida has been identified as Ryuji Kimura, 24, who was arrested on Saturday. And a day later, authorities searched his home.

Who is Ryuji Kimura?

Ryuji Kimura is suspected of a smoke bomb attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last Saturday. He was arrested at the scene of the incident. On Sunday, police spent more than eight hours searching his home, and residents were temporarily evacuated over the threat of explosives, a report by the news agency AFP on Monday said.

ALSO READ | Shinzo Abe assassination: Accused Yamagami indicted by Japan prosecutors after psych review

According to national broadcaster NHK, suspected gunpowder, pipe-like objects, and tools were found at his home and investigators believe the explosive thrown at Saturday's event was homemade. Investigators are analysing Kimura's phone and computer for clues, but he has so far refused to detail any motive in the attack.

It is also being probed if the explosive (thrown at Kishida) had lethal power.

On Monday, the 24-year-old was transferred to the Wakayama prosecutors' office from a local police station. He is under arrest on the suspicion of obstruction of business.

Kimura had a track record of suing govt

Local media reported on Tuesday that Ryuji Kimura had a track record of suing the government and claimed that he was unfairly barred from running in national elections. In June last year, Kimura filed suit in Kobe district court, claiming he could not run for the election because of his age and inability to prepare a $22,339 (3 million yen) deposit.

Under Japanese law, candidates for upper house elections must be 30 years or older, and the minimum age to run for parliament's lower house is 25. Kimura's lawsuit argued that it was unconstitutional that he could not run in last summer's upper house vote, local media reported and pointed out he sought $750 (10,000 yen) in damages for the "mental distress" of not being able to stand for election.

Speaking to AFP, a spokesperson from the Osaka High Court said that the 24-year-old sued the government but his claim was rejected by a lower court.

Kimura has appealed, and the Osaka court will issue its ruling next month.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE