Who is Pat Robertson? The religious US broadcaster who died at 93

Prominent evangelical Christian leader Pat Robertson, who played a pivotal role in advancing the influence of the religious right in American politics, has passed away at the age of 93.

Known for his affiliation with the Republican Party, Robertson even ran for president as a Republican candidate in 1998.

The announcement of his death was made on the Christian Broadcasting Network.

Robertson gained national prominence through his long-running talk show called the 700 Club.

This show, a unique blend of religious news, political commentary, and light entertainment, served as a platform for Robertson's views. Founded Christian Coalition Robertson founded the Christian Coalition, an organization that became a significant player in Republican politics starting in the 1980s.

The Christian Coalition provided crucial support, both financial and organizational, to candidates who aligned with their stances on contentious social issues such as abortion, religious freedom, and traditional values.

In 1988, Robertson campaigned for the Republican presidential nomination and secured second place in the Iowa Caucuses, receiving significant backing from the state's evangelical community.

However, his campaign lost momentum after George H.W. Bush won the New Hampshire primary and eventually became the Republican nominee and president.

Despite this setback, Robertson's campaign showcased the growing influence of evangelical Christians within Republican politics. He went on to become a powerful figure in the Republican Party, wielding considerable influence as a kingmaker for several decades. Enormous religion and political influence According to John C. Green, a retired professor of political science at the University of Akron, Pat Robertson's influence in religious broadcasting paved the way for many others to follow.

In 2021, Green stated that Robertson played a significant role in solidifying the alliance between conservative Christians and the Republican Party in American politics.

Green further emphasized that Robertson's impact on both religion and politics in the United States was immense.