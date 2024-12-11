Damascus, Syria

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime, the rebels appointed Mohammed al-Bashir as the caretaker prime minister of the transitional Syrian government till March 1, 2025.

“The general command has tasked us with running the transitional government until March 1," said Bashir in a statement on the state television’s Telegram account.

Before the 12-day lightning offensive of rebels which led to the fall of Damascus, the rebel-led 'Salvation Government' was being run by Al-Bashir.

As per media reports, Syria’s Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani met outgoing Syrian prime minister Mohammed al-Jalali and discussed the “transfer of power".

Who is Mohammed al-Bashir?

Mohammed al-Bashir is a politician and Syrian engineer who started his fifth tenure as the prime minister of the Syrian Salvation Government, which is affiliated with HTS, in January.

Bashir was born in 1986 in Jabal Zawiya region of Idlib, as per his resume which was published by the Salvation Government.

Bashir has multiple qualifications which range from engineering, law, and administrative planning. He received a degree in electrical and electronic engineering and specialised in communications from the University of Aleppo in 2007.

The caretaker prime minister also took courses in English language, administered by the Ministry of Education, in 2010.

He also received a degree in Sharia and law with honours from the University of Idlib in 2021.

In the same year, Bashir also got a certificate in administrative planning and completed a certification in project management from the Syrian International Academy for Training, Languages, and Consulting.

He worked as an engineer in a gas plant affiliated with the Syrian Gas Company.

After the Syrian uprising against Assad in 2011, Bashir resigned from his job at government institutions and joined "the ranks of the revolutionaries in the military field", as per his CV.

He held the position of minister of development and humanitarian affairs in the rebel government between 2022 and 2023.

He was elected as the prime minister in January 2024 by the Shura Council of the Salvation Government. E-government and automation of government services were prioritised by his election platform.

After HTS and other Syrian rebel groups launched their offensive in Northwestern Syria in late November and captured Aleppo, Bashir in a press conference announced that the offensive was a response to attacks on the civilians by the Syrian regime, in which "tens of thousands" of people were displaced.

