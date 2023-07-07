Who is Marta Fascina? Late Italian PM Berlusconi's 33-year-old girlfriend

The late Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi left over $108.9 mn to his partner, Marta Fascina, in his will. As per the will, Berlusconi left control of his business empire to his two eldest children, aged 56 and 54, and another $3.36 billion to a business associate.

As per the Italian news agency Ansa, Berlusconi’s children, Marina and Pier Silvio, with his first wife, will hold a combined stake of 53 per cent in Fininvest.

Berlusconi’s vast wealth includes the AC Monza football club, properties, yachts and artworks, but the main asset is Mediaset, Italy’s largest commercial broadcaster and vehicle for his domination of the national debate.

The details of the three-time Italian prime minister’s will were released on Thursday, July 6, three weeks after thousands attended his state funeral in Milan. Berlusconi succumbed to Leaukaemia on June 12.

Fascina, 33, began her relationship with Berlusconi in 2020 and the pair even held a “symbolic” marriage ceremony in March 2020. Former Italian PM reportedly referred to Fascina as his “wife” on his deathbed. But the majority of people in Italy don’t believe this, and have always considered their relationship a “mockery”. Who is Marta Fascina? Marta Fascina is an Italian politician and President of Forza Italia, the centre-right political party. This party was started by Berlusconi himself in 1994.

Fascina graduated with a degree in literature and philosophy from Rome's Sapienza University. She began working for the AC Milan football club as a press officer. The 33-year-old kick-started her political career by writing a series of articles for a newspaper backing Forza Italia.

She has also been a member of the Chamber of Deputies since the 2018 Italian general election. Silvio and Marta’s ‘symbolic’ wedding Silvio and Marta started their relationship in 2020 after Berlusconi broke off his long-term relationship with his girlfriend Francesca Pascale. In March 2023, both staged a “symbolic wedding” in an unofficial ceremony.

Their marriage was dubbed a “festival of love”. It was the third wedding ceremony of the former PM. But this time, it was not a marriage in the eyes of the law.

According to the Italian press, Marta was "offended and very angry about not having a proper wedding". However, Vittorio Sgarbi, the MP and art critic told The Times: "Although there was no priest or public official, it was like a real wedding.

"Berlusconi was full of happiness as he told Marta she was 'a gift from the heavens'".



(With inputs from agencies)

