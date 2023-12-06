Who is Krystle Kaul? Indian-American national security expert running for US Congress

Krystle Kaul, an Indian-origin foreign policy and national security expert rooted in Kashmir, has declared her candidacy for the US House of Representatives from Virginia's 10th Congressional District, aiming to address key issues like public safety, education, and healthcare.

If successful in the 2024 elections, Kaul would become only the second Indian-American woman in the House of Representatives, following Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal. Notably, Pramila's sister, Susheela Jayapal, has also entered the race for the Congress from Oregon's third Congressional District.

Both Kaul and Susheela Jayapal, representing the Democratic Party, will contend in the party's primary next year to secure nominations for the November 2024 general elections.

Fluent in eight languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Dari, Urdu, and Arabic, Kaul, the first Kashmiri-origin individual to run for Congress, draws from her extensive background in the national security sector, spanning the Pentagon, think tanks, and the defense industry.

"We have a lot of small business owners and just making healthcare more affordable and more accessible. So from prescription drugs to seeing specialists, that is something that is a concern. And the third is public safety, making sure we have safe neighbourhoods, safe schools, safe communities,” Kaul, told PTI in a recent interview.

Focus on core issues

Education, healthcare, and public safety are the pillars of Kaul's campaign. The 10th Congressional District, encompassing areas with a high concentration of Indian Americans and South Asians in Virginia, provides a strategic platform for her candidacy.

Kaul underlines education as her primary focus, stressing on the need for affordable and accessible healthcare, particularly for small business owners. Ensuring safe neighborhoods, schools, and communities aligns with her commitment to public safety.

With a strong background in national security, Kaul pledges a robust stance on counter-terrorism. Drawing inspiration from her father's narratives about the Kashmir conflict during her childhood, she expresses a profound interest in understanding and addressing the issues in the region.

"I had a desire to eventually run for Congress. But obviously, it's a path. It's a journey to get there. So I first devoted my studies, my first three degrees, to understanding diplomacy, negotiation, political science, and all the theory that you need to understand," she said

Kaul's journey towards Congress began with a dedication to understanding diplomacy, negotiation, political science, and conflict resolution, reflected in her pursuit of three degrees. Her comprehensive approach to national and international issues reflects her commitment to a holistic understanding of governance.