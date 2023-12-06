US imposes visa bans after warning Israel over West Bank violence

The United States on Tuesday announced visa bans for people who were involved in violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, said Washington officials, after making several appeals to Tel Aviv to prevent violence by Jewish settlers.

A new State Department visa restriction policy targets "individuals believed to have been involved in undermining peace, security, or stability in the West Bank, including through committing acts of violence or taking other actions that unduly restrict civilians’ access to essential services and basic necessities," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

The announcement comes after repeated warnings by US President Joe Biden and other senior officials for Israel to take stern action to prevent violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Recently, an upsurge in violence has been reported from the area as Jewish settlements have expanded.

The attacks there have surged after Hamas launched unprecedented attacks against Israel on Oct 7.

Blinken made clear to Israeli officials during a visit last week that "they need to do more to stop extremist violence against Palestinians and hold those responsible for it accountable," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters in a press briefing after the announcement.

Palestinian leaders must also do more to curb Palestinian attacks against Israelis in the West Bank, he added.

"We expect ultimately for this action to impact dozens of individuals and potentially their family members," Miller said, adding that any Israeli with an existing U.S. visa who was targeted would be notified that their visa was revoked.

US restricts visas for Uganda and Zimbabwe officials

In a similar move, the US on Monday expanded its visa restriction policy for Ugandan officials involved in undermining democracy and repressing marginalized groups in Uganda.

Blinken released a statement saying that the US would refuse visas to current or former officials along with their family members in case they are found to be involved in "repressing members of marginalized or vulnerable populations" like the LGBT community.

"Today, I am announcing the expansion of the visa restriction policy to include current or former Ugandan officials or others who are believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Uganda or for policies or actions aimed at repressing members of marginalized or vulnerable populations," Blinken said on Monday.

"These groups include, but are not limited to, environmental activists, human rights defenders, journalists, LGBTQI+ persons, and civil society organizers," he said.

He then also introduced a new visa restriction policy for the ones responsible for undermining democracy in Zimbabwe.

"Anyone who undermines the democratic process in Zimbabwe - including in the lead-up to, during, and following Zimbabwe's August 2023 elections - may be found ineligible for US visas under this policy," Blinken said.