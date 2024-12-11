Washington DC

US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (Dec 10) that he was nominating Kimberly Guilfoyle as the next ambassador to Greece. In a statement on his Truth Social platform, the GOP leader said Kimberly’s “extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified” to represent the country abroad.

Guilfoyle’s appointment would however require approval from the Senate. Following the announcement, Guilfoyle wrote on social media she was “honoured” to accept the nomination. "I'm honored to accept President Trump's nomination to serve as the next Ambassador to Greece and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate," she wrote.

Who is Kimberly Guilfoyle?

Kimberly Guilfoyle is a former Fox News presenter-turned-political fundraiser and she previously grabbed limelight while dating Donald Trump Jr. According to reports in US media, the couple recently parted ways. The 55-year-old earlier spoke at the Republican National Convention in July and is best known for being a Trump loyalist.

Before joining Fox News, Guilfoyle served as a prosecutor in California.

The news of her appointment also drew praise from Trump junior. “I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First,” Don Jr posted.

Guilfoyle is believed to have played a key role in the Trump campaign ahead of the 2024 presidential elections. Earlier, she spoke highly of Kash Patel, Trump’s pick for FBI chief.

In an opinion piece for Washington Times, Guilfoyle wrote, “Without Mr. Patel, we never would have unraveled the Russia hoax, or learned the dirty details about the Clinton-funded Steele dossier or just how flawed the Federal Intelligence Surveillance Court system is. We are in this moment — and have this opportunity — to restore the integrity of our justice system because of Mr. Patel’s fearless work. And for the record, he is more than qualified."

(With inputs from agencies)